Sue said: ‘I just spotted a post which advertised new grants for up to £1,000 to help fund community projects when browsing Facebook one day. As a club we applied for the maximum amount at the time and we were then awarded it in April. We didn’t get the money until later as it took a little while for everything to get sorted. We only recently had the robot delivered but now it’s up and running and proving very popular with many of our members. We’re really lucky to receive this grant as we wouldn’t have been able to afford it otherwise. I know they have one in Okehampton too; they play in the Exeter League now since their own league folded a while back.’