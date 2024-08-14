A Bridestowe farming family who have made a name for themselves showing their cattle had a champion at the Okehampton Show last Thursday (August 8).
A great old lady of the showing world, Ayrshire ‘Granny’ Greenway Ross Great Jubilee, was named champion of her breed.
She was shown by Les Rockett, who runs the farm with his wife Tracy and stepdaughter Abi Marshall.
It has been a good year for ‘Granny’ as she also won Supreme Dairy Champion at the Liskeard Show, where she was shown by Abi.
Tracy said: “Granny is nine years old and she is a sixth calver. She is been doing really well at all the shows. She is looking really good for a six calver of her age and she has still got a decent udder and a lovely deep body.”
The family also had champions at the Launceston Show and Totnes Show.