An application to the Government to increase the tolls to cross the Tamar has been given the green light.
The increase will see tolls on the Tamar crossings rise to £3 for cars with a 50 per cent discount for TAG holders. Charges for other vehicles will increase pro rata with a 50 per cent increase for motorbikes from 50p to £1.
The announcement from the Department of Transport on Tuesday, March 17 states that the Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander MP accepted that the proposed increases were “necessary and proportionate”.
However the decision has been criticised by the Tamar Toll Action Group, which has campaigned for a toll freeze, arguing that local people cannot afford them.
In a letter to Andrew Vallance, governance and finance manager for the Tamar Crossings, the Secretary of State for Transport notes “that without a toll increase, the services would not be sustainable and that the proposed increases are necessary to ensure the continued operation of the crossings.”
The letter continues: “The Secretary of State also agrees that the financial evidence is clear that with the crossings being run as directed by the parent local authorities, income is required, and at present, the level of income is insufficient.”
A spokesperson for the Tamar Crossings, which operates the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry on behalf of a joint committee of Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council, added: “The Department of Transport will now complete the legal process necessary for a formal Toll Order. This process can take a little time. When completed, we will seek to increase rates as soon as practical after we have full authority to do so.”
The decision on whether a toll increase would go ahead has been hotly anticipated since the day-long public inquiry in Plymouth in October. The inquiry held by inspector Simon Dean heard evidence and testimony from councillors, members of the public and the Tamar Crossings with a decision initially expected in December.
Local campaign group Tamar Toll Action Group questioned Tamar Crossings at length at the public inquiry and announced the outcome on their social media pages, saying: “It is with great disappointment that we advise that on the same day the Government commits £9 billion of public money to another Thames crossing, it also announces that it cannot find a single penny to support hard-pressed people in the South West and therefore approves the Toll Revision Application to increase the Tamar Toll tax by a further 15 per cent.
“This constitutes a 100 per cent rise in four years and a 650 per cent rise in the last three decades. Four times the rate of inflation over the same period.”
The increase in the toll comes after Tamar Crossings announced ongoing work to make the tolls more acceptable for locals.
A spokesperson said: “Work is taking place to develop a strategy and policy to deliver improved benefits for local people and make the necessary changes to legislation that will allow this to happen.
“This will include continuing to pursue the ability to apply RPI to tolls and smooth out the spikes and unpredictability of Toll Revisions, as well as seeking cheaper tolls for local people.”