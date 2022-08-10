Good response from Calstock parish to Delaware Outdoor Centre survey
CALSTOCK Parish Council is continuing to welcome responses from local residents about their need for a community centre in St Ann’s Chapel.
At their most recent parish council meeting last week, assistant clerk Clare Bullimore confirmed that the council had already received 45 responses to the survey recently issued online. Parish councillors commented that this was a positive sign and such responses had been generated with the help of social media but they are now seeking more.
The survey ties in with Cornwall Council having recently placed the Delaware Outdoor Education Centre up for sale, following its decision in March to cease operation of its outdoor centres. Fearing that the land will be snatched up by property developers seeking to profit from the sale of market housing, the parish council have since launched a fervent campaign (led by Cllr Ken Trapp) to secure the centre for the community’s use by invoking a provision in the Localism Act 2011, which allows town and parish councils to secure certain buildings with sufficient proof they will benefit the community and as such can be listed an an asset of such value.
As St Ann’s Chapel has doubled in size in the last decade, councillors have expressed concern that, not only now are there insufficient community facilities to accommodate for this expansion, the parish would not benefit from more housing and that building would also have a detrimental effect on air quality.
Cllr Newton Chance confirmed that residents close to the centre have asked to be kept updated on the situation, which the council then agreed should be documented on their website.
To give your views on the need for a community centre in St Ann’s Chapel, visit the parish council website at: https://www.calstockparishcouncil.gov.uk/st-anns-chapel-survey-community-centre/
