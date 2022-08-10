Good response from Calstock parish to Delaware Outdoor Centre survey

The survey ties in with Cornwall Council having recently placed the Delaware Outdoor Education Centre up for sale, following its decision in March to cease operation of its outdoor centres. Fearing that the land will be snatched up by property developers seeking to profit from the sale of market housing, the parish council have since launched a fervent campaign (led by Cllr Ken Trapp) to secure the centre for the community’s use by invoking a provision in the Localism Act 2011, which allows town and parish councils to secure certain buildings with sufficient proof they will benefit the community and as such can be listed an an asset of such value.