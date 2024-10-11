New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Devon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bull & Dragon, at The Bull And Dragon, Meeth was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 1.
And Warrens Bakery, at Warrens Bakery Yelverton, 9-10 Moorland Villas, Yelverton was also given a score of five on October 1.
It means that of West Devon's 101 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 84 (83%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.