New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Garden House at Pound Road, Buckland Monachorum; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Rajpoot at Rajpoot Indian/Bangladeshi Restaurant, Bridge House 25, Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on October 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: London Inn at The London Inn, 23 Station Road, Horrabridge; rated on October 10