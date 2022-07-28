Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two West Devon establishments

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two West Devon establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 28th July 2022 7:39 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Skylark Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Clearbrook was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.
And Graylings Fish & chips, Okehampton, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 38 Red Lion Yard, Okehampton was also given a score of five on June 15.