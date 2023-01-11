A COMMUNITY walk is taking place next weekend in South Hill.
The monthly walk will be on Saturday January 28 at 10am. The route will start at St Sampson’s Church in South Hill, Callington, PL17 7LP.
The walk will involve a 7 mile circular route consisting of footpaths and quiet roads. There will be some steep stone hedge stiles to negotiate.
Well behaved children and dogs welcome. It is advised to bring your own refreshments to enjoy along the way.
For more information on the route visit: https://south-hill.co.uk/7-mile-circular-from-south-hill-church/.