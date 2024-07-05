Sir Geoffrey Cox has been re-elected.
The Conservative who has represented the constituency for the past 19 years will now serve another term
The result was declared this morning, Friday, after a long night when his Tory party were all but annihilated at the polls nationwide.
Sir Geoffrey took the seat with 16,049 votes, ahead of Lib Dem Phil Hutty with 12,099, Labour’s Isabel Saxby with 10,765, Reform UK’s Andrew Jackson with 9152. Green Judy Maciekowska polled 2,350 and Independent Alan Rayner, 405.
Turnout was 68.24 per cent with 49,149 votes cast.
Sir Geoffrey said his party would have to reflect after a crushing night in which the Tories tumbled and Labour swept to power. He thanked his fellow candidates , which included some new to the political scene, and the organisers, saying it was ‘a privilege’ to be allowed to serve the constituents of the Tavistock and Torridge districts again.
He said: ‘I am privileged to elected for the sixth time to serve this constituency or at least the same area.
“This is a moment when my party needs and will have to reflect on why the verdict of the British people has been so severe. I think those who have lived through the past four and a half years will be already able to draw some conclusions but I think the time has come for us to wish the new government well. It is important that it does succeed and in entering in to opposition as we in the Conservative Party will do, I hope we will do it in a constructive way.”