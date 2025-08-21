THE wait is over as hundreds of thousands of pupils across Devon receive their GCSE results.
GCSE results day 2025: Pupils across Devon receive exam grades
By Ethan Heppell | Reporter |
Thursday 21st August 2025 10:26 am
GCSE results day at Teign School back in 2024 (Steve Pope/MDA)
At a glance:
- The GCSE pass rate has fallen again with 67.4 per cent of all grades in England at 4/C and above, according to national data
- In England, GCSEs are graded using a numerical system from 9-1
