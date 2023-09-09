‘Rocinante’, a super yacht belonging to US billionaire Gabe Newell, berthed in Dartmouth on the River Dart on Friday, September 9.
The luxury vessel, valued at $100 million, is among the 150 largest yachts in the world. Built in 2008, and previously owned by a Mexican billionaire, 78-metre long ship has nine cabins which can accommodate up to 18 guests and can sail at a speed of 15 knots.
Newell is one of the wealthiest people in the US and the seventh richest in the video-game industry, according to Forbes.
With a reported net worth of $3.9 billion as of 2021, he is also the president of video-game company, Valve Corporation, which in the late 1990s developed Half-Life, one of the most influential and successful video games of all time, among others.