Sir Michael said: “They had a premiere for Kensuke’s Kingdom up in London which I couldn’t go to because I wasn’t well enough so I thought, hang on, why not have a premiere down in Okehampton - it is as good to me as anywhere in London. We’ll have it as a fundraiser for Farms for City Children and we’ll then have a Q&A and then a cup of tea and a piece of cake in the Charter Hall. It will be every bit as good as sipping champagne in London.”