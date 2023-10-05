THE FUTURE of the iconic playboat in Calstock is unclear after a report revealed that the structure is on the cusp of being deemed unsafe.
A report by RoSPA (The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) has concluded that the playboat situated in the centre of the village is likely to fail a future inspection if immediate action is not taken to make it safer.
The report stated that the children’s playboat which currently has protruding screws and a rotting structure will be unsafe in 12 months to two years.
To get ahead of the game, local councillor, Phil Spurr organised a consultation meeting held at the playboat last week to discuss whether it can be saved or if it is time for a change and a newly-designed play area.
Pete Gadd, maintenance worker for the parish, was on hand to point out the problem areas where the boat is likely to fail a future RoSPA inspection and explained how the integrated nature of the structure makes temporary repairs unsustainable in the long term.
Cllr Spurr led the consultation and explained the current situation to interested residents: “The playboat is unlikely to pass its safety inspection within a couple of years. This would invalidate our insurance and eventually lead to its closure and removal.
“We’ve spent £15,000 on maintenance of the boat in the last five years. We’ve got two years to get this sorted. It is going to be expensive whatever we choose so we need to get the community involved as much as possible.”
In 2001 the boat cost £25,000 and was made possible by European funding, however Cllr Spurr explained that a replacement boat is now likely to cost around £80,000.
Continuing to say that although the parish council may be able to provide some funding through the Capital Works Programme, community fundraising is going to be essential.
Cllr Spurr highlighted the areas that need attention which include protruding screws/nails, rotting timber and areas with a risk of finger trapping.
Build nearly 20 years ago, the structure has become an integral feature in the village, attracting visitors from far and wide. The playboat holds a high nostalgic value to many of the village’s adults who have grown up playing on it, but questions have been raised about whether it’s time to create a new play area that caters to the wider generation such as the teenagers in the village.
Pete continued: “I’m in favour of the boat staying. So many kids have grown up with it. It is iconic and very much part of Calstock, people come from all over to see it. The children are really collaborative when they’re in there and it’s also a really well-designed play space.
“Its nostalgia roots are too deep to pull up.
“Nearly everybody wants it kept but they also want stuff for older teenagers.”
Cllr Spurr explained a variety of views have been shared by parents in the village with some saying they are unable to see the children in the playboat when sat on the green, and that they wish to see equipment provision for older children to enjoy.
“Whatever the outcome, it has to be a community decision”, he said.
“I know as a community we’ll find a way.”
Pete added: “It’s about 20 years old and made of wood, it’s reaching the end of its life.”
He also expressed that maintenance of the playboat is proving more difficult as fundamental parts of the structure require attention. Concluding, “Part of the job is to get this ready so we can at least keep it for now.”
Local carpenter, Steve Derbyshire has volunteered to offer his services in getting the boat up to scratch for the next inspection set to take place in March 2024 to bide some time on whether a collective decision is made to rebuild or scrap the playboat.
The next step will involve more community consultation and visits to the school and youth club to gather views from the village’s young people. The council aim to have a publicly supported way forward by Christmas this year and then launch into the fundraising stage in 2024. Any ideas can be shared on the Calstock Community Forum on Facebook or by emailing: [email protected]