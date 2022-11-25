Fundraising curry evening for Okehampton church is big success
Subscribe newsletter
Multi coloured bunting and hanging fans adorned the St Boniface Church Hall in Okehampton for the fundraising curry evening held earlier this month.
This colourful and popular annual event seated 35 guests who were served a wide range of authentic curries and accompaniments followed by Indian and Western desserts. The evening was hosted by Pam Pemberton, the Chair of the Friends of St Boniface and Holy Family along with standing parishioners Maurice and Piers Teo who also coordinated and led the team of parishioners preparing various dishes.
Embracing the Asian theme of the evening several parishioners dressed in Asian costume but none surpassed the stunningly vibrant outfit worn by parish priest Father Darline from his native region of Tamil Nadu in India.
One significant aspect of Tamil Nadu’s rich culture is its traditional clothing, which symbolises the cultural essence of this south Indian state. A wide variety of materials like cotton, chiffon, silk, crepe silk, organza, georgette, micro silk and pattola silk is used in the dresses of Tamil Nadu.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |