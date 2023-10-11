A SUCCESSFUL Calstock fundraiser saw one hundred locals turn up at the weekend to enjoy a curry disco night to provide a funding boost for next year’s horticultural plans for the village.
The event held on Saturday, October 14 marked the first main fundraising event for gardening group, Calstock in Bloom. The group have just celebrated their success after winning a GOLD award in this year’s Britain in Bloom competition and is looking ahead to their plans for 2024.
Taking place in the village hall, and following an Indian-style theme, locals attended in their masses to join in with the fun which included tucking into delicious curries cooked by Mikaela Parry, belly dancing performances provided by Calstock group Shimmying Jewels, and a disco blasting out 80s tracks with Councillor Alex Polglase on the decks. The ‘bloomers’ were overwhelmed by the support for the event with locals wanting to make it an annual occasion.
Jocelyne Alderman the main organiser of the event alongside her assisting team of ‘bloomers’, explained that she was impressed by the interest in the event from the residents.
Jocelyne said: “We had no idea how it was going to go down. Then it ended up being one of those things where people were just left, right and centre asking for tickets. It just completely went crazy, it was brilliant.
“Suddenly it was up to 100 people and in the end I had to turn people down.”
She explained that the group had been wanting to hold a fundraising event but busy schedules got in the way, so Jocelyne decided to take the reins and make the event happen.
“We didn’t have time to hold one during the summer as we were busy with the competition.
“I said I would go ahead and organise this. I wanted this to be a project I could sink my teeth into and I’ve loved it, the community spirit has been unbelievable.”
Aside from belly dancing, delicious curries and a disco there was also a raffle including some sought-after prizes such as a stay in a microbarn for two nights, a painting and other prizes generously donated by the community.
Jocelyne highlighted: “Mikaela Parry was the star of the show, she did the cooking and made three different curries which were sensational. She was panicking at 75 people but she absolutely smashed it. There was a great buzz and everybody has said that they want it to be an annual event.
“Everyone has been so generous and it will really help towards the upcoming year for planting and materials we need.”
Calstock parish councillor Alastair Tinto was in attendance of the event and emphasised its success: “It was an absolutely brilliant event. It was packed out.
“The food was so authentic and they even got me on the dance floor.
“It’s another example of how they’re such a well-organised group. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”