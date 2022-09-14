Fundraiser for Queen’s bench raises £165
Friday 23rd September 2022 1:30 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
gunnislake Community Matters group are fundraising for a memorial bench for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
GCM group wish to install a low-maintenance public bench as a memorial of the life long service of the late Majesty. The bench will cost around £800 and will match those already placed in the village by GCM on Foster’s field and The Orchard.
The group have raised £165 so far.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |