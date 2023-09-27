A MUCH-NEEDED fundraising event to support a local community bus service is being held this month.
The Tamar Valley Community Bus provides a door-to-door transport service for all parishioners within Calstock Parish, mainly the elderly. The bus is in need of replacement and funds are needed to ensure the vital service can continue. The volunteers who run the service are hosting
The fundraising event, Afternoon Glee will be held at Gunnislake Village Hall on Saturday October 21 at 2pm. There will be music from local group Rubber Band, cream teas, stalls and other refreshments.
The event is free entry with donations gratefully received.