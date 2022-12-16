Sir Geoffrey Cox said: 'During my visit in the summer, I was angered by the shameful condition of some of the buildings at Tavistock College in which the students and staff are having to manage. I wrote bluntly to the then Secretary of State and spoke to him and other ministers showing them the photographs I had taken. Our pupils deserve better, and I am very pleased for everyone at Tavistock College, and for our community, that the Secretary of State has now written to me to say the college’s bid has been successful and it will be included in this major school rebuilding programme.'