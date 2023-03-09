Bere Alston in Bloom has received a welcome funding boost as it strives towards achieving its aims for the village’s entry into South West in Bloom this year.
The team has recently received two grants from Great Western Railway and the Growing Communities Fund Team from Devon County Council to help develop the village allotment project, improve its safety and spruce up the train station, having already set about redesigning the allotment path and purchasing more user-friendly equipment such as lighter wheelbarrows. The funding secured from GWR falls under the railway adoption scheme and will enhance the floral image of the station.
Anne Sherrington, chair of Bere Alston in Bloom, said: ‘Initially we thought the station was quite bare. We always have holidaymakers and visitors coming through the station, especially in the summer. There was no focal point and we wanted to put a smile on people’s faces by enhancing the wildlife and biodiversity in all areas of the village with bees, pollinators and butterflys. We’ve already had a quote to build two big planters from Peter Large Woodwork and will be purchasing three barrels for the station.’
The team of volunteers has been hard at work since the beginning of the year, tidying and sorting the allotment to ensure it is ready for this year’s growing season, planting fruit trees along one section and within the polytunnel, which is beginning to show peas and broad beans in flower.
The village’s South West in Bloom entry will be submitted in April, ready for judging in July, with key areas of focus being the parish hall area, the memorial garden, projects with the primary school, the station, pots at the Down and a garden in memory of Holly Dunn at the village entrance. The team’s work is also being documented in a portfolio, which will be presented to judges.
Anne said: ‘Our theme this year is biodiversity, working with the community and bringing people together in best ways we know how and gardening is one way of doing this. We are committed to more sustainable and drought tolerant planting and enhancing the village environment. Spring animates the enivornment and gardening has such a positive impact.’
To continue their funding drive, the team is hosting a spring sale this Saturday (March 18) from 11am to 3pm, which is open to all. It will be held in Anne’s garden, where volunteers will be selling a variety of plants, floral gifts suited to Mothering Sunday. For more information about this event, visit the Facebook group BERE ALSTON IN BLOOM.
Anne said: ‘We would like to thank Martin Swarbrick from Birland Gardening for his efforts at the allotment in working on all the heavy jobs that desperately needed doing and to all the volunteers for making this all possible - we’re always looking for more. Not only will Bere Alston in Bloom have a fantastically productive area which will benefit the volunteers but also all the surplus will be donated to the Bere Peninsula foodbank within the village which will benefit the community at large.’