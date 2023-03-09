Anne said: ‘We would like to thank Martin Swarbrick from Birland Gardening for his efforts at the allotment in working on all the heavy jobs that desperately needed doing and to all the volunteers for making this all possible - we’re always looking for more. Not only will Bere Alston in Bloom have a fantastically productive area which will benefit the volunteers but also all the surplus will be donated to the Bere Peninsula foodbank within the village which will benefit the community at large.’