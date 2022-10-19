Fund launched for eco groups
Friday 28th October 2022 1:30 pm
The fund is open to community projects that are helping to promote nature recovery. (Annie Spratt- Unsplash )
CORNWALL Council is urging community projects to apply for the Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund with up to £15,000 of funding up for grabs.
The fund from a Cornwall Council and Crowdfunder Cornwall partnership is open to community projects that are helping to tackle climate change and promote nature recovery. To apply, community groups need to have a crowdfunding project or set one up and there is specific criteria that needs to be met.
For details on criteria and to see eligibility visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/funds/cornwall-climate-nature
