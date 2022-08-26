Fun in the sun-dae on Bere Alston’s Ice Cream Sunday

Saturday 3rd September 2022 11:00 am
ICE CREAM SUNDAY Bere Alston 2
Free ice creams were enjoyed by everyone. (Ann Parsons )

Ice creams and fun were all part of Bere Alston United Church’s Ice Cream Sunday on Sunday afternoon.

The light-hearted event, but which included a more thoughtful message from Jack Hodge, has been held each year since 2019 apart from 2020. Previously held in the car park of Bere Alston surgery, this year it moved to the garden of Hope Cottage, which is owned by the church.

ICE CREAM SUNDAY Bere Alston
The winning team in the Generation Game Ice Cream Sundae Competition. Words and pictures by Ann Parsons. (ANN PARSONS )

There were fun songs, a Generation Game challenge for teams to create the best sundae while the one assembling it was blindfolded, a pin the cherry on the sundae game, and a choice of free ice creams for everyone. Rev Nick Law led the ice cream linked prayers.

The previous afternoon the garden had been filled with people for a celebratory cream tea to mark the 15th anniversary of Hope Cottage Café. The café is run by volunteers and was started by the church a short time time after they had purchased Hope Cottage, which is attached to the church. Originally open 6 mornings a week, is has been open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 12.30pm since Covid restrictions.

The afternoon included a short concert by the Bere Peninsula Singers.

