Fun in the sun-dae on Bere Alston’s Ice Cream Sunday
Subscribe newsletter
Ice creams and fun were all part of Bere Alston United Church’s Ice Cream Sunday on Sunday afternoon.
The light-hearted event, but which included a more thoughtful message from Jack Hodge, has been held each year since 2019 apart from 2020. Previously held in the car park of Bere Alston surgery, this year it moved to the garden of Hope Cottage, which is owned by the church.
There were fun songs, a Generation Game challenge for teams to create the best sundae while the one assembling it was blindfolded, a pin the cherry on the sundae game, and a choice of free ice creams for everyone. Rev Nick Law led the ice cream linked prayers.
The previous afternoon the garden had been filled with people for a celebratory cream tea to mark the 15th anniversary of Hope Cottage Café. The café is run by volunteers and was started by the church a short time time after they had purchased Hope Cottage, which is attached to the church. Originally open 6 mornings a week, is has been open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 12.30pm since Covid restrictions.
The afternoon included a short concert by the Bere Peninsula Singers.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |