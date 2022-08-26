Fun in the sun-dae on Bere Alston’s Ice Cream Sunday

The previous afternoon the garden had been filled with people for a celebratory cream tea to mark the 15th anniversary of Hope Cottage Café. The café is run by volunteers and was started by the church a short time time after they had purchased Hope Cottage, which is attached to the church. Originally open 6 mornings a week, is has been open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 12.30pm since Covid restrictions.