A traditional rural ceremony to encourage a prolific apple harvest is on the horizon on the Bere Peninsula.
The Tavy and Tamar Apple Group (TTAG) will hold a lively musical wassail tree-dressing in the community orchard at Bere Ferrers on the evening of Saturday, January 17.
The Tavy Tars sea shanty singers and Dartmoor Border Morris group play a big part in the festivities at the historic orchard, now managed by the TTAG.
TTAG is a community group promoting local apple heritage and organises the annual Bere Apple Fest every autumn.
Brian Lamb, from TTAG, said: “Historically, wassailing took many different forms, depending upon local tradition.
“Revellers visited orchards and sang songs. They made a hullabaloo, banging pots, pans and blowing whistles. Toast was hung on the trees to attract birds to deal with tree pests and singers were rewarded by grateful locals with a spiced alcoholic drink from a communal wassail bowl or cup.
“The ceremonies date from the 12th century as an important part of West Country culture to ensure a good apple crop.”
Peter Crozier, of Tavy and Tamar Apple Group, has previously promised ‘a riotous’ evening of entertainment provided by Dartmoor Border Morris who encourage audience participation with lots of energetic dancing.
He said local group, sea shanty singers The Tavy Tars, would also regale everyone with songs to celebrate the local heritage of orchards and farming.
The evening starts with TTAG and entertainers meeting in Bere Ferrers Church Hall at 6.30pm for a warm-up song and dance before leaving to walk the short distance to the orchard for the tree-dressing in a torchlit procession at 6.45pm. Spectators are welcome to join in.
The evening culminates back in the hall for entertainment and refreshments, with tickets needed for this part of the evening. Book tickets at the Bere Ferrers Saturday shop or via Margaret Wilmot on 01822 840380.
