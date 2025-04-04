Kay Barriball and an ever-growing group of friends are stepping out to walk the Tamara route to raise funds for women’s health.
The intrepid group are due to set off from Callington tomorrow, Saturday April 5, to walk 20 miles to raise money for the Gynae Oncology Unit at Derriford hospital in Plymouth.
Kay underwent surgery for cancer three years ago. She said: “Our walking group consists of a group of friends who have either been directly affected by one of the gynaecological cancers or who have relations or close friends affected, and who have benefitted by the excellent care provided by the Gynae Oncology team at Derriford Hospital.
“We are trying to raise funds to help the team enhance the facilities and level of care they are able to offer to many women in the Plymouth catchment area who are receiving a cancer diagnosis or in the process of treatment.”
The team have already achieved most of their £4,500 target. They will start at 6am from Callington. Their route will take them to Harrowbarrow, and Cotehele Quay, on to Calstock before catching the train to Bere Alston.
They will then walk to Bere Ferrers, hoping to arrive at Lopwell Dam before continuing on to Tamerton Foliot and Southway arriving at the University Hospitals Plymouth, at the Lancaster Suite on Level 6, the home of the Gynae Oncology unit 12 hours after starting.
The team walking for women’s health will be posting updates on their Justgiving page during the day, and anyone wishing to join the group for part or all of the walk is more than welcome, adds Kay, who said: “We are all really overwhelmed by people's generosity and support for this challenge.”
A spokesperson for Plymouth Hospitals Charity said: “We'll be cheering Kay and the ladies on during their walk tomorrow. It's fantastic that they're raising money for the gynaecological Oncology Unit at Derriford. I hope their friends and family really get behind them and show them their support.
“Their walk is a great example of how great things happen when local people get together and decide to fundraise together. Looking at the forecast, it's likely to be the hottest day of the year so far so it will be a perfect day for a walk.
“I'm sure they'll get a lot of support along their way and they're sure to get a warm welcome when they reach Derriford tomorrow evening!”