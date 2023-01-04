THE TAMAR Valley AONB is running a Winter Wildlife & Wellbeing Walk to help people connect with nature.
The walk which will take place on Monday January 23 from 12 noon until 2pm will be at at Churchtown Farm Community Nature Reserve, Wearde Road, Saltash, PL12 4PR.
During the walk participants will be looking out for overwintering birds such as the Curlew and Lapwing.
Free transport is offered if needed as part of the session and providing binoculars, scopes and ID guides will be provided.
For more information or to book your place visit: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/event/winter-wildlife-wellbeing-walk/