A West Devon bus company is offering free travel to all serving military, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day
In support of Stagecoach’s veterans employee network, Stagecoach South West has announced that free rides will be available on all its bus services across the UK for those qualifying on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) and Armistice Day (on Tuesday, November 11).
The offer applies to any serving military or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or badges attending Remembrance services.
Additionally, some Stagecoach South West buses will be proudly decorated with poppy graphics as a symbol of remembrance and respect, and destination screens on buses will display messages of support in tribute to the Armed Forces.
Peter Knight, Stagecoach South West MD, said: “Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our colleagues and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people attend memorials across the UK.
“We have many of ex-forces colleagues working across our business, and our veterans network allows us to build on the work Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.”
Stagecoach’s free travel offer is supported by its employee-led veterans network, established to unite Stagecoach employees, to drive change, raise awareness, shape business decisions, and implement improvements.
Stagecoach has been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since 2015. The covenant recognises the value of serving military, regular and reservists, veterans and military families across the country. The company is also a gold employee award holder, as part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, for its commitment to the armed forces community.
