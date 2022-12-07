A PARTNERSHIP between Kelly Bray’s Tamar Grow Local and The Landworkers’ Alliance is delivering a free business-focused training programme for new entrants into agroecological farming.
Applications for the Defra sponsored project that is being coordinated in the South West by the Landworkers’ Alliance are now open with limited places and the deadline for application is Friday December 30.
Successful applicants onto the programme will receive one to one business coaching, a flexible online course with workshops, guides, talks and live Q&A, visits to succesful farms, opportunities for peer to peer learning and support in pitching to both finance providers and landowners. This will include real life pitching opportunities, with potential to be matched with a Farm Start Plot or independent sites if appropriate sites are found and the pitch is successful.
The project is available to two different cohorts of new entrant agroecological farmers with different levels of experience:
The ‘start up’ programme is for individuals who have at least six months training or experience in farming, land management or conservation who are looking to start their own new farm business.
The ‘scale up’ programme is aimed at those with up to 10 years’ experience managing or being a partner in an agroecological farm business, who are looking to develop and expand.
For more information visit: https://landworkersalliance.org.uk/training-opportunity-new-entrant-sw-england/