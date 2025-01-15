A West Devon employment fair will be coming to Okehampton in February for job seekers, local businesses and those looking into self-employment to network.
Taking place at the Charter Hall in Okehampton on Tuesday, February 18 from 1.30pm to 6.15pm, the fair is an opportunity to expand your horizons in the New Year.
A range of companies from different sectors will be showcasing their businesses to actively hire people to join their team.
During the day there will be free workshop events on starting your own business and HR professionals on hand to answer any questions about CV writing, apprenticeships and interview techniques.
To find more information or to book a workshop, visit https://businessinfopoint.co.uk/west-devon-employment-fair/