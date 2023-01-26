One of Horrabridge’s many volunteers is continuing to help the community with free homemade meals he is cooking for those in need twice a week.
Villager Alex Sharpe is one of many members and volunteers with the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour church and at the village foodhub, who has recently taken to making meals for members of the community. This week, Alex made eight carbonaras and six chicken curries, which he also delivered to recipients.
Alex said: ‘When I was growing up, we always cooked for neighbours. We were of the ethos that if we could cook for one, we could for two and half a dozen and so on. I do a ‘cookathon’ on Sundays and Wednesdays; I started cooking for neighbours a few months ago and now it’s grown from there. Other villagers have given me food and ingredients to help make curries, soup and stews. I’m just doing a wee bit as one of many church or community volunteers.’
Alex’s efforts have been recognised in an outpouring of appreciation on the Horrabridge Noticeboard Facebook page this week. Alex responded by saying: ‘There are dozens and dozens of volunteers in the village who make all our lives better and Horrabridge such a wonderful place to live; the parish council, Horrabridge Rangers FC and other sports groups, the youth club, the foodhub, the pop up cafe, Radio Walkham, the Cavaliers, the combined services group, village womble, snow wardens and initiatives run by the Love Your Neighbour church including the grief support group, and repair cafe. In a wee village the size of Horrabridge, so many have been working hard behind the scenes for many years. I’m glad you like the meals though and I will keep going, particularly until we get through the winter.’