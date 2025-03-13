A free holistic fair will becoming to Okehampton in May.
Based in The Countryman on Crediton Road, the event will offer mediumship, tarot readings, crystals, reiki, art stalls, jewellery, healing, skin care and more.
Workshops will also be offered at the new event on Saturday, May 3 from 11am to 4pm. Refreshments will be available.
The fair is organised by Amanda Reynolds, an angelic card reader and reiki healer from Newton Abbot.
Spiritual stall holders, traders and therapists who would be interested in selling at the holistic fair are encouraged to contact Amanda Reynolds on Facebook.