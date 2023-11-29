A FREE draw is taking place where people will be given the chance to visit Hingston Down Quarry and watch the blasting.
The event has been organised by community group, Gunnislake Community Matters (GCM) in conjunction with Heidelberg Materials (formerly Hansons) whereby three members of the community will receive a tour of the site and witness a blasting operation.
GCM are holding a draw to select the people to attend at a date to be arranged.
If you wish to enter the draw, get your entries in quick as the deadline for entries is Friday December 15. A form to enter the draw can be found here: www.calstockparishcouncil.gov.uk/gcm-free-draw-for-a-quarry-tour-and-blast/