A free help centre to help people with digital woes has opened in Okehampton.
Webcliq is available to everyone and provide free support and training to develop tech skills, participate in the digital economy and help all businesses harness the productivity benefits of digital innovation.
The organisation believes it is important for the local population, of any age, to be able to access the increasing number of services available online.
Mark Richards, a spokesperson for Webcliq said: “No task, problem or training issue is considered too small or unimportant for our team. They aim to provide a service that people are comfortable to use frequently. We will establish the client's technical knowledge so that they can to talk to the client at the right level and solve their current problem without making them feel inadequate or embarrassed. The team will be happy to cover a range of issues with laptops, PCs, smartphones and the internet.
“We must ensure that people in the Okehampton area, who lack core digital skills, do not have to pay to access the support and training they need, when in practice, such support or training, would cost more than they can ill afford.”
Webcliq, which is based in the A30 Business Centre, also acts as a repair cafe five days a week to help with equipment repairs and recycle or refurbish old tech for resale and also sells a range of second-hand equipment at sensible prices.
The centre will also support learners online or in person in their centre.
As 2025 progresses, the CIC (Community Interest Company) will publish a diary of training courses it is running and provide more details of the vocational courses on information technology and business administration.