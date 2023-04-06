Join Tamar Grow Local to celebrate Orchard Blossom Day at Cotehele with a free creative writing and poetry workshop.
The workshop is taking place at Calstock Village Hall on Saturday April 29 at 11.10am and will be led by Sara Hurley.
In the morning, Sara will inspire and support participants to construct springtime and blossom- themed poems and share stories to help stir imaginations. They’ll also be an opportunity to create your own tissue paper blossom flowers.
In the afternoon, the group will walk from Calstock Hall to Cotehele, creating another poem as they go to perform the morning’s work in the beautiful surroundings of the blossoming Mother Orchard.
This event is kindly supported by the Tamara Landscape Scheme, Tamar Grow Local CIC and the National Trust at Cotehele.
Sara is a warm, vibrant storyteller and workshop leader with a wonderful ability to engage audiences of all ages. A skilled educational and interpretive storyteller working in heritage, environmental and health settings. She performs in theatres, at festivals, libraries and conferences nationally and internationally, bringing stories to life.
The event has been timed to start with the arrival of the 10.57am Tamar Valley Line train.
Everyone is welcome to attend and activities are suitable for all ages, but numbers are limited so booking is essential.
Light refreshments will be provided at Calstock Hall.
The walk to Cotehele from Calstock will take around an hour and includes one section of very steep and uneven pathway.
Entry to Cotehele will be free for workshop attendees.
For more information or to book on to the event, visit the Tamar Grow Local Facebook page.