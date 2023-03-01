Devon Air Ambulance is running free CPR and defibrillator training sessions throughout March, with four taking place in Tavistock next Monday.
These sessions are being presented by Devon Air Ambulance’s Specialist Paramedics in Critical Care who have first hand knowledge of how you can help to save the life of someone suffering a Cardiac Arrest.
The air ambulance service have said that it is a proven fact that the outcome for someone in cardiac arrest is much improved if a bystander has stepped in to help by doing CPR and/or using a defibrillator before emergency services arrive, with approximately 75% of cardiac arrests occuring in the home.
The Tavistock sessions will take place at Tavistock Town Hall on Monday, March 13 at the following times: Session 1 9.30am-11am, Session 2 11.30am-1pm, Session 3 1.30pm-3pm and Session 4 3.30pm-5pm.
Additional sessions will take place at Sidmouth Rugby Football Club — Thursday, March 30, with training also having been run in Kingsbridge on Tuesday.
All sessions are free to attend but any donations are always warmly received by the air ambulance charity, who encourage anyone interested to attend to learn how you can help save a life in just 90 minutes. They also thanked Kingsbridge and Sidmouth RFCs who offered their premises free of charge, enabling lifesaving funds to be saved for the air ambulance’s operational activity.
To book to attend one of the sessions and for more information on the extend of the training, use the following web address: https://rb.gy/f9gicl