A CONCERT in aid of the Royal British Legion will take place in St Eustachius’ Church on Saturday, November 12 entitled ‘Music of Hope and Remembrance’ .
The concert which will feature the Stannary Brass Band, Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir, Mount Kelly Prep Senior Choir, Mount Kelly College Band and local soloists is free to the public but donations will be taken on the night.
Tickets are available from Bookstop or www.ticketsource.co.uk/mountkelly
