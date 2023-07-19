A FREE summer club will be running at a Callington church over the summer holidays.
The summer club will be running across three days next month on Wednesday, August 23 until Friday, August 25 from 10am until 12 noon on each of the days.
The free club is being held at Callington Methodist Church on Haye Road. Activities on offer include drama, games, a chill out zone, creative activities and food.
Children attending must be accompanied by an adult.
Donations welcome.
For further details call 01579 388840 or visit: www.callingtonmethodist.org