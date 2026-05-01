"Since the Hunting Act came into force 20 years ago, there have been more than 250,000 days of lawful hunting and around 50 convictions of registered hunts. The real facts speak for themselves: the police can and do prosecute when there is evidence of illegal hunting, but the overwhelming majority of hunts do abide by the law. For an accurate picture of the reality of trail hunting, it is those official figures that should be considered - not biased and unverified claims from prejudiced activists."