Charlie Jenkins, head at Shebbear College, said "I’m so proud of our upper sixth – it was brilliant to see so many happy faces this morning! They’ve worked incredibly hard across all their subjects, and many have managed to balance their studies with sporting and musical commitments too. On top of that, they’ve been fantastic role models for our younger pupils, which makes today’s achievements even more special. I’m delighted that so many have secured places at the universities of their choice, and I’m sure they’ll go on to do amazing things. I hope they’ll keep in touch and let us know how they’re getting on!