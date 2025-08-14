There was standout success at Shebbear College today as students collected their A-level and BTEC results.
The vast majority have secured places at their first-choice university. Students will be taking up places at top universities including the University of St Andrews, University of Exeter, University of Leeds, Durham University and the University of Bath. In a particularly talented performing arts cohort, several students have earned places on specialist drama and music courses, including at RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) and BIMM Music Institute.
Among the standout achievers were head of school Sebastian Crookes, from Holsworthy, and deputy head of school Alice Hunkin, from Torrington, who both achieved four A*s in their A-levels.
Sebastian, who achieved A*A*A*A* in computer science, maths, physics and further maths, will be heading to the University of St Andrews to study computer science.
Results day marks a double celebration for him as it’s also his 18th birthday!
Sebastian said, “I was shaking this morning, and I couldn’t believe it when I opened my envelope. I wasn’t expecting to do quite as well as I did. I worked hard, but there were still some doubts in my mind. It’s just overwhelming that I got the grades I did and I’m so happy!”
Alice, who made headlines two years ago when she was one of only a few pupils nationwide to gain twelve grade 9s at GCSE, gained A*A*A*A* in biology, chemistry, maths and further maths.
She will be taking a gap year before starting her medicine degree at the University of Leeds. “I was hoping to do quite well, but you never know what will happen on the day!” said Alice. “I wasn’t expecting to get four A*s – I also got 100% in Maths Paper 1 so I’m happy with that!”
Other notable successes include Darcey Grey, from Bude, who will be studying politics and international relations at the University of Bath after achieving A* in English literature, A in geography and A in economics, Henry Prickett from Werrington, who will be studying chemistry at Cardiff University and head of school, Lily Down from Winkleigh, who will be reading theology, ministry & mission at Durham University.
Performing arts scholar Beth Tibble secured a place to study Technical Theatre and Stage Management at the world-renowned RADA following a successful application earlier this year, whilst fellow drama scholar William Pomroy – fondly remembered for his iconic role as Monsieur Thénardier in Shebbear’s production of Les Misérables – will be studying drama at Bath Spa University, and talented musician Jon-Christopher Wright, an international student from Jamaica, will be reading Popular Music Performance at BIMM University, the UK’s newest university for the creative industries.
Beth, who had unconditional offers from LAMDA and Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama as well as RADA, said: “I’m really excited! The applications involved interviews and practical workshops and I was lucky enough to be able to choose between the three universities. I chose RADA as it had a really nice feel to it and I thought going with vibes was probably a good way to choose!”
Charlie Jenkins, head at Shebbear College, said "I’m so proud of our upper sixth – it was brilliant to see so many happy faces this morning! They’ve worked incredibly hard across all their subjects, and many have managed to balance their studies with sporting and musical commitments too. On top of that, they’ve been fantastic role models for our younger pupils, which makes today’s achievements even more special. I’m delighted that so many have secured places at the universities of their choice, and I’m sure they’ll go on to do amazing things. I hope they’ll keep in touch and let us know how they’re getting on!
“A huge thank you also to our wonderful teachers, who’ve supported and encouraged them through their sixth form years. One of the joys of being a small school is that we get to know each pupil so well, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see them heading off to the next exciting chapter in their lives.”
