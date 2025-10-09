BURNSWOOD Boutique Escapes, the luxurious accommodation set within The Sculpture School’s grounds in Bondleigh near North Tawton, will soon be featured on Channel 4’s hit television series ‘Four in a Bed’.
The week-long series airs from Monday, October 20 at 5pm, with Burnswood taking centre stage in the very first episode on the Monday.
If you haven’t seen ‘Four in a Bed’ before, it’s the show where Bed and Breakfast owners visit and stay at each other’s properties, before deciding who offers the best value stay.
It is always full of laughter, surprises, and a few nail-biting moments - and this time, the spotlight’s on Devon!
Nestled in the rolling countryside, Burnswood Boutique Escapes offers guests a unique stay surrounded by art and nature.
The luxury accommodation sits within the creative hub of The Sculpture School, founded by master sculptor, Andrew Sinclair MRSS and his wife Diane and known across the UK for its world-class figurative sculpture courses.
It’s a place where luxury meets inspiration – a peaceful hideaway where you can relax, recharge, and maybe even spark your artistic side.
Burnswood includes clamping and luxury self-catering accommodation in the form of two shepherd’s huts and a stunning studio apartment above a barn.
Burnswood sits in four acres in which Diane and Andrew have planted 1,500 indigenous trees filled with sculptures and wildlife.
“We’re over the moon to be featured on Four in a Bed,” said Diane Coates-Sinclair co-owner of Burnswood Boutique Escapes.
“It’s been such a fun experience, and we can’t wait for viewers to see what makes Burnswood - and The Sculpture School - so special.
“We hope it encourages more people to discover this little corner of Devon for themselves!”
Make yourself a cuppa, settle in, and tune in to Channel 4 at 5pm on Monday 20th.
