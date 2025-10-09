A Devon entrepreneur is proving that local grit and consistent service can earn national acclaim in today’s fiercely competitive franchise sector.
Caroline Spiller has been named a finalist in the 2025 UK British Franchise Awards for her stewardship of Betterclean Services in the south west.
Caroline, who lives in Budleigh Salterton and has clients all over Devon, bought her first Betterclean franchise in 2016, taking on responsibility for the Exeter and Taunton territories. Over the last decade, she has transformed these areas into some of the highest-performing units across the network.
In 2024, she went on to acquire the Cornwall, Plymouth and Torbay territories, expanding her footprint across Devon and beyond. Today, she operates in five markets, employs over 200 staff, and heads a multi-million pound business.
That expansion has come in spite—or perhaps because—of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and her own health. She says it was during the coronavirus crisis that her team’s commitment and customer relationships were truly tested and strengthened. As she puts it:
“I feel particularly proud every day when I serve my customers, because of the trust that we've built up with them and the long-standing relationships, but particularly so after COVID, when a customer said to me, ‘You were there when it mattered most’. Reliable and responsive. I think that's what we work really hard at all of the time, that consistency and trust and delivering support to people's wellbeing.”
That emphasis on consistency, trust and responsiveness has become central to her success. By building strong relationships, maintaining service quality, and cultivating a committed workforce, she has secured high contract retention and steady growth even in difficult times.
Over the last two years, Caroline has struggled with a chronic health condition, with regular episodes of ill health and fatigue. She’s relied heavily on her all-female management team, who’ve repaid her belief in championing professional development.
Out of 56 finalists in the 2025 UK British Franchise Awards, she now awaits judgment at a final black tie event in November, where top franchisees, franchisors and sector leaders gather to honour excellence in areas such as multi-unit operations, innovation, and business growth.
She is up against McDonald's and Snap Fitness franchisees for the national accolade. If she wins the HSBC Multi-Unit Award, she would join an elite set of franchisees nationally recognised for scaling operations, managing multiple territories, and delivering outstanding financial and operational performance. Even as a finalist, her story is a powerful example of how a Devon business owner has risen to national prominence while maintaining local relationships.
Caroline’s career took off working in marketing for Cathay Pacific and United Airlines. With husband Simon, they returned to Devon, where they both grew up, to buy Otterton Mill, which they ran for almost 10 years.
Spiller’s journey—from buying her first franchise in 2016, through the COVID years, to leading an organisation with over 200 staff and a multi-million turnover—makes her a standout Devon success story in the UK franchising landscape.
