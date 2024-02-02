UPDATE: Peter has been found safe and well.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 56-year-old Peter Lawrey, who has been reported missing from the Yelverton area.
Peter was last seen in the Sheepstor area of Dartmoor, at around 9.30am on Thursday February the first.
He is described as being of large build with long hair and a fringe and is 6ft 3in tall.
Peter may be wearing a dark T-shirt, black jacket, dark blue jeans and carrying a 50-litre dark green rucksack.
He is believed to be in the Dartmoor area.
Anyone who has seen Peter, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 557 of February first.