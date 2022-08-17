Forthglade factory solar panel plan

And in Okehampton, an application has been submitted by Martin Butler and Mrs J Parsons for permission in principle to build two or three houses on land west of Willow Tree Close, at SX 594 953. Comments are invited by September 1 on the planning section of West Devon Borough Council’s website.Meanwhile, at Dunterton Farm in Dunterton near Tavistock, Tim Kennedy has applied to see if prior approval is needed for change of use of a barn into a home, application number 2780/22/PDM. The plans would involve putting a first floor into the large barn with peaked roof to create a substantial house. Plans on the website show large windows would be let into the front of the building for light. A structural engineer’s report says that structural alterations would be needed, including a steel frame to support the roof system and other structural reinforcements to allow a second storey.