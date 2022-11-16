Former farm girl marks 103rd birthday
Subscribe newsletter
Former farm girl Phyllis Franklin marked her 103rd birthday this week with her carers and son and nephew.
Phyllis, who lives near Tavistock, has happy memories of growing up on her grandmother’s farm while her father was at war. Once he returned from the war the family lived above a butcher’s shop before finding their own home.
But this was followed by not so fond memories when she was older and torn away from her rural life to be ordered by the Ministry of War to work in London on a production line making aeroplane parts for the war effort. Phyllis said: ‘It was just drilling and drilling.’
She spent her birthday at home with carers and her only child, Andrew.
Phyllis was described as resilient and independent by carers from Tavy Care Services. Regular carer, Clem Alagna, said: ‘I love coming to support Phyllis. She’s generally a happy-go-lucky person and we have a good chat and laugh. We look through her photos and talk about the old days and anything.
‘Until not so long ago she was looking after herself very well and even cooking. But now she’s lost some sense of balance and that makes it risky for her to do things for herself, unless we are there.
‘She’s determined to live at home in her own familiar environment and we support her and other people to do this for as long as they can safely and as long as they are happy to do so.’
Clem said: ‘She is an amazing person considering her long life. I think it’s something to do with living and working on a farm. She has bounced back from anything that happens to her.’
Phyllis immersed herself in village life with husband Ernest (known as Frank), a serviceman, supporting villagers through church activities. Clem said: ‘Because she has been so kind and generous with her time helping others in the village, Phyllis is well supported at home by people who know her like neighbours, on top of our visits.
When she is taken out on trips round the village, Phyllis loves seeing the flowers in her neighbours’ gardens. Her favourite food is hot and spice curry, but she is not fussy.
In pride of place in her lounge are family photos and a card from the late Queen to mark her 100th year.
Clem said: ‘We pulled out all the stops for her 100th with a Mad Hatters Tea Party with a lovely spread and lots of people. But although she enjoyed herself, Phyllis found it bit much and got very tired. This year she asked for a quiet small gathering. She had a lovely weekend, a curry and a tea party.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |