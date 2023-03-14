CHILDREN are learning all about the great outdoors at their village school from their new teacher.
Jane Morton teaches Forest School to pupils of Bere Alston School.
She said: ‘I take pupils across the age ranges one day a week and I’m now on my third day. They are really enthused and it’s very rewarding. It’s amazing what they like doing, even on a cold windy, but sunny day.
‘For example, I asked them if they want to play in the forest area or plant seeds in our raised. The children surprised me by spending ages sticking their fingers in potting compost planting sweetpeas. They even queued up again and again to get their hands dirty.‘
The forest areas also has bird nesting boxes and children are taught how to make rough survival type shelters.
The school is undergoing a revamp externally and children are encouraged to help support this work. Shelley Abbott, school cover supervisor, said: ‘Forest School is great as an outdoor classroom which teaches so many aspects of life skills and education, such as teamwork, maths, increasing their vocabulary, socialising and expressing themselves.
‘It’s also good for the pupils who find the academic side a bit more of a challenge. They find it develops them in a different and more productive way being active and in a different environment. It’s always good for children to be outdoors as well, rather than cooped up indoors.’
Paige, five, who wants to be a scientist and singer, said: ‘I liked it when we made bird food from fat and seeds and made birds’ nests with grass and moss.