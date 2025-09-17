Thousands of free tree saplings are being given away across Cornwall as residents are encouraged to plant trees, increase nature in their communities and protect the environment.
The Forest for Cornwall team are behind the initiative which starts in October at Callington Honey Fair ahead of the approaching planting season.
The team will be at the Callington Town Council stand on Saturday, October 4 from 10am to 12.30pm.
No booking is required and trees are available on a first come first served basis with residents asked to bring a bag to take their sapling home.
More than 1.6 million trees have been planted for the Forest for Cornwall since the scheme was launched in 2019, making up around 1,000 hectares.
As part of the latest Back Garden Forest tree giveaways there are a choice of six native species to choose from – dogwood, hazel, rowan, crab apple, hawthorn and guelder rose. Each sapling will come with a leaflet with information on the tree species and how to care for it.
Cllr Loic Rich, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Tree-planting season is fast approaching and if you’re looking to grow a tree in your garden here’s your chance to pick up a free sapling and get it in the ground.
“Our Forest for Cornwall team can give you all the advice you need to make sure you’ve got the right type of tree for your garden and how to look after it.
“You’ll also be helping contribute to the Forest for Cornwall and a greener environment for one and all.”
