The panels will be sited in a field alongside.Another green energy project is planned at listed farmhouse Middle Trecott, Wellsprings Lane, Sampford Courtenay, with an application by Mr Thomas for listed building consent for planning permission and listed building consent a new air source heat pump (2269/23/FUL and 2269/23/LBC).The proposal is to fit the air source heat pump into the existing heating system and the applicant is proposing siting this on the west elevation of the historic house ‘to reduce visiual impact and reduce requirements for building works’. Exeter Architectural Services, giving a statement on behalf of the applicants, said: ‘We believe that the installation of a heat pump on the west elevation will not have any adverse effect on this Grade II listed building and we would therefore ask that this application be approved.’ Comments are invited by August 24.