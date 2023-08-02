aN application to remove 130 metres of hedge along the riverbank of the West Okement River in Okehampton has been submitted to West Devon Borough Council.
The proposal (application 2589/23/HRN), concerns the stretch of riverbank from West Bridge along the footpaths behind Jacob’s Pool.
The application by Scott Volkmer-Simmonds, of Simmonds Tree and Plant Services, is to cut down the hedge to be able to replace the fence. Comments invited via the planning section of the West Devon Borough Council website by August 22.Also on this week’s list is an application to install ground mounted solar PV panels with battery storage on land beside The Dower House in Lewdown (2554/23/FUL). The applications for planning permission and listed building consent have been made by Mr G Greaves of The Baring Gould Corporation (2554/23/FUL and 2554/23/LBC). Comments are invited by August 31.The proposal is to site the battery storage in a redundant historic outbuilding in the grounds of The Dower House, a listed building originally cottages which date from the 1700s.
The panels will be sited in a field alongside.Another green energy project is planned at listed farmhouse Middle Trecott, Wellsprings Lane, Sampford Courtenay, with an application by Mr Thomas for listed building consent for planning permission and listed building consent a new air source heat pump (2269/23/FUL and 2269/23/LBC).The proposal is to fit the air source heat pump into the existing heating system and the applicant is proposing siting this on the west elevation of the historic house ‘to reduce visiual impact and reduce requirements for building works’. Exeter Architectural Services, giving a statement on behalf of the applicants, said: ‘We believe that the installation of a heat pump on the west elevation will not have any adverse effect on this Grade II listed building and we would therefore ask that this application be approved.’ Comments are invited by August 24.
Meanwhile, there is another application on a farm, this time to determine whether a barn can be converted into a home without planning permission (known as a Class Q permission). The application, 2487/23/PDM, refers to Great Collybeer at Sticklepath near Okehampton.
The barn is described as being in good condition generally and not suffering from any water damage. A structural report on the building by surveying company Martin Perry Associates said the building would not need major structural alterations to make it into a home, making it suitable for conversion under a Class Q permission, which allows redundant barns to be converted without planning permission provided major alterations are not needed.