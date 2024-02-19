Gill had done an awful lot of work in negotiating the terms of the agreement and making them more acceptable to the Parish Council, he said. Initially, the Environment Agency had stipulated that any surplus from the use of Town Farm Field would have to be specifically invested in the footpath and bridge: now, it’s been set out that any income derived from the land “can be used to improve the field and access for the public to the Tamar Valley National Landscape and for the benefit of the community”.