The younger team (Jasmine, Bryony, Isobel, Millie, Dorothy, Sybil, Grace, Willow, Amelia), said: ‘We really enjoyed it. We think everyone got exhausted but we did really well. We were very proud of playing so well and getting to the final. The penalties were very nerve wracking.’ Sadie, from the older team (Layla, Sasha, Nell, Ruby, Sophie, Olivia, Bella, Isla, India), said: ‘That was an amazing tournament. We had a tough group to play in, it was really hot, but we came through. I am proud to know that we came 2nd in the whole of Devon.’