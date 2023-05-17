TALENTED young footballers from a small village school have taken on the giants of Devon and slayed them.
Two girls teams from a West Devon primary school reached the finals of the Devon Schools championships, representing the area and Tavistock and out-played themselves and opponents, by playing schools much larger than themselves and the wider talent available to the more fancied city schools.
The younger squad (year three and four) aged seven to nine, scooped the county champions title for their age group at the Newton Abbot finals. They topped their group with three wins and one draw and won the semi-finals which went to ‘suddent death’ penalties which they won 2-1, thanks to Grace’s winning shot. The older team (year five and six) reached the final title match by winning their group (with four wins). This continued a record of 53 consecutive games without defeat or conceding a goal over the last three years until this tournament.
The younger team (Jasmine, Bryony, Isobel, Millie, Dorothy, Sybil, Grace, Willow, Amelia), said: ‘We really enjoyed it. We think everyone got exhausted but we did really well. We were very proud of playing so well and getting to the final. The penalties were very nerve wracking.’ Sadie, from the older team (Layla, Sasha, Nell, Ruby, Sophie, Olivia, Bella, Isla, India), said: ‘That was an amazing tournament. We had a tough group to play in, it was really hot, but we came through. I am proud to know that we came 2nd in the whole of Devon.’
John Clarke, head teacher and football coach, said: ‘The best 12 teams from the whole of Devon competed. Both teams were so impressive. It was extra special because they beat much bigger schools, which meant our girls were playing against schools who had a much wider pool of talent to pick from. I’m very proud of them.’