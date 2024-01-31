Tavistock Foodbank has given heartfelt thanks to Tavistock Pet Emporium for giving donations of pet food to help people’s much-loved furry friends in these straitened times.
Foodbank secretary Joan Dennis praised the “very generous” donation.
She said: “While obviously our priority is providing food to families and individuals who may be struggling to feed themselves, pets are very important and much-loved family members so we are delighted that, thanks to the generosity of our local community, we are able to help in this way too.
“We get more frequent donations of cat food than dog food so this generosity was very gratefully received. It is a great example of the way in which our local community and businesses support the local foodbank in the most generous and open-hearted way.”