Food resources in the Tamar Valley and wider foodbank use

Cornwall Councillor for Callington and St Dominick Andrew Long said: ‘This is an absolute scandal as the fifth richest or strongest economy in the world we are having to have foodbanks to feed the WORKING poor. It’s now people working full time who need them as they still aren’t earning enough money. It’s an insult that the new business minister Rees-Mogg implied that it was a sign of how wonderful and giving the country is to have foodbanks, whereas I’m saying it’s an actual shame that we should have them. The fact we are not looking after people properly and people need to rely on resources of help in the modern economy - it’s so sad. It is so humiliating that at the same time we are having to feed people from foodbanks just for basics that the government refuse to put a windfall tax on the energy production. It’s such a shocking indictment on society as it stands now.’