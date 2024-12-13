New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: OCS Food Co at Ambrosia Creamery, Station Road, Tinhay; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: Red Lion Cafe at 4-6 Red Lion Yard, Okehampton; rated on November 26
• Rated 5: Made-Well at West Fishleigh, Hatherleigh; rated on November 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Copper Penny Inn at The Copper Penny Inn, Lamerton; rated on October 16
• Rated 1: East Dart Inn at Kb12 Ltd, East Dart Inn, Postbridge; rated on November 7